February 20, 1941 - September 17, 2025

Micheal “Mick” I. Johnson Sr., age 84 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 17, 2025, at his home.

Mick was born to Iver and Hulda (Gronka) Johnson on February 20, 1941, in Little Falls. He lived in Little Falls until he joined the Navy in 1959. After his active-duty discharge in 1962, he moved to South Dakota and worked to help build underground missile sites. He was discharged from the Navy Reserve in 1965. Mick and his wife, Darlene McCarty, were married in 1963 and lived in South Dakota for nine years before moving to Princeton, MN, in 1972. They raised three children in Princeton, where he was an active scout and 4-H leader and member of the Knights of Columbus. Mick worked as a crew leader for Target Corp, where he installed and maintained automatic doors at stores throughout the Twin Cities and central Minnesota. He loved hunting, fishing, and working on his old tractors and cars.

Mick was preceded in death by his parents; younger brother, Dickie; and grandson, Landon Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Darlene; sons, Michael Jr. (Barb) of Ham Lake and Richard “Rick” of St. Cloud; daughter, Amanda (Michael) Scurry of Newburgh, IN; grandchildren, Paige and Ryan Johnson and Samantha and Elizabeth Scurry; brother, Terry (Linda) of Little Falls; and sister, Shirley of Little Falls.

Private family services will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date.