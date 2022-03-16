Michele L. Eggen, 51, Zimmerman

September 4, 1970 - March 13, 2022

attachment-Michele Eggen loading...

williamMichele L. Eggen, age 51 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2022, at M Health Northland Hospital in Princeton. A Celebration of Life for Michele will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at the Bethel Christian Reform Church (8938 33rd St., Princeton). Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 AM prior to the service at the church.

Michele Lee Reed was born to Terrance and Virginia (Fredericks) Reed on September 4, 1970, in Cloquet. She graduated from Princeton High School in 1989. Michele met the love of her life, Troy Philip Eggen, and they were married on January 26, 1991, in Milaca.

Michele will always be remembered for how much she loved her family. The days she spent with her grandchildren were always cherished. She could light up the room with her smile, and she had an infectious laugh. Michele enjoyed painting, refinishing furniture, watching movies, and she had a keen eye for decorating. She walked strongly in her faith as a Christian, and her love of the Lord was evident in all she did. Michele was always selfless and forgiving and would do anything for those she loved. Above all else, she will be dearly missed as an amazing wife, mother, Nana, daughter, sister, and friend to all who knew her.

Michele is survived by her husband, Troy; sons, Michael Eggen of Zimmerman and Brent (Josie) Eggen of Princeton; grandchildren, Scarlett and Bailen; siblings, Jennifer (Ken) Kisrow of St. Francis, Terry (Janel) Reed of Princeton, and Mary (Russel) Eggen of Princeton; and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; mother-in-law, Marlene Eggen; brother-in-law, Bryce Eggen; and numerous other relatives.