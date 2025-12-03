October 23, 1958 – November 28, 2025

Michael was born October 23, 1958 in Columbus, Ohio to Donald and Diane (Cahan) Sheets. He worked as a truck driver for Knife River most of his life and just retired in spring of 2025. He married Janet Lammersen on June 14, 1997 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He enjoyed “joy rides” on his motorcycle, watching Vikings football, playing tennis, and board games, especially the game Aggravation. He will be remembered as a social butterfly, where conversations would often drift into politics and where he stands on the subject.

Michael is survived by his wife Janet Lammeren-Sheets of St. Cloud, mother Diane Johnson of St. Martin, sister Pennie (Larry) Showers of Harris, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his biological father Donald, and his dad who raised him Larry Johnson.

A special thank you to CentraCare Home Hospice, Coborn’s Cancer Center, Quiet Oaks Hospice and St. Cloud Hospital.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.