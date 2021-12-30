Michael “Mike” L. Schendzielos, 83, Clear Lake

December 15, 1938 - December 26, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be in April, 2022 for Michael “Mike” Schendzielos, age 83, who passed away Sunday at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Clear Lake.

Michael Lee Schendzielos was born December 15, 1938 in Duelm to Martin & Esther (Holter) Schendzielos. He married Carol Ann Beckers on June 29, 1957 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and they were later divorced. He then married Liz Burkhead on October 22, 2005 in Clear Lake. Mike was a master mechanic and farmer for many years prior to owning/operating M.L. Schendzielos & Son Excavating from 1976-2001. He was a member of St. Marcus Catholic Church, Lions Club, and Sherburne County Fair Board. Mike enjoyed collecting old cars and John Deere tractors, snowmobiling, traveling, farming, and flying his own plane. He was hard-working, generous, and had a good sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Liz of Clear Lake; son and daughter, Todd (Yvonne) of Clear Lake and Melanie Roisland (Gary Erickson) of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Michael (Julie), Christopher (Amanda), Parker (Kelly), Katlyn, Ashley, and Allison; and great grandchildren, Elle, Trace, Tarver, Claire, Boston, Lager, Lettie, Connor, Kali, and Walker; and sisters, Sandra Larson of Clearwater and Mary Jane (Richard) Roering of Brooklyn Center. Mike was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Jim, Pat, and Greg.