April 8, 1960 - February 9, 2026

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 14, 2026 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, MN for Michael Henry Janku, age 65. He passed away on Monday, February 9, 2026 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Thomas Knoblach will be the celebrant. Entombment of the urn will be at St. John’s Alumni Cemetery, Collegeville, MN at a later date. Visitation will be on Friday, February 13, 2026 from 4-7 p.m. at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Parish Prayers will be at 6:45 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Michael “Mike” was born on April 8, 1960, son of Emil and Adeline (Lintgen) Janku. He grew up on a farm west of Foley, MN. He moved to town in 1975. Mike graduated from Foley High School in 1978. He then attended St. Cloud Vocational School where he earned a certificate in Culinary Arts. Mike was united in marriage to Kathy Wasserman on July 14, 1979 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley, MN. Together they had three children. They then moved to St. Cloud where Mike worked at the 400 Supper Club on Pleasant Lake for 28 years. In 2007, he began working at St. John’s University Dining Services as a cook. In 2016, Mike transitioned to the position of Manager of Operations for Dining Services at St. John’s. On December 3, 2025, Mike retired, after being diagnosed with cancer this past August.

Mike enjoyed preparing exceptional food for all family holidays, birthdays, and special occasions. He treasured owning a few Camaros over the years and most currently owned a burgundy 2010. Mike enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends, traveling, going to concerts and the theatre.

He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Mike is survived by his wife, Kathy; three children, Megan Ethen, Jon (April) Janku, and Alex (Kari) Janku; two granddaughters, Maya and Emily Janku; his siblings, Richard, John (Heidi), Wayne (Claudia), and Kathy Dockendorf; nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.