Michael J. Brenny, 43, Sauk Rapids

May 7, 1981 - March 30, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 5, 2025 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Minden Township for Michael Brenny, age 43, who passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Michael was born May 7, 1981 in St. Cloud to Mark and Sandra (Szczech) Brenny. He lived in the Sauk Rapids area most of his life. Michael attended Sacred Heart Elementary, graduated from Sauk Rapids High School and graduated from St. Cloud Technical College with a degree in Business Management. Michael was a kind soul and would help anyone that needed help, especially his family. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, and spending time with his family. Michael was caring, faithful, proud of his family, and had a great sense of humor. He always lit up a room and went out of his way to make those around him smile.

Michael is survived by his parents, Mark and Sandy of Sauk Rapids; children, Lucy Annie, Blake Jerome, Layla Elizabeth, and Ellie Clara Brenny all of Sauk Rapids; sisters, Tammy (Alex) Forliti of Delano, Wendy (Jerry) Forsythe of Pine, CO, and Heidi (Matthew) Kinder of Wayzata; brother, Matthew (Danielle) Brenny of St. Cloud; nieces and nephews, Claire, Grant, and Jake Forliti, Grady, Gunnar, and Graham Forsythe, Molly, Jack, Brody, and Katie Kinder, Drew, Boe, Cruz, and Demi Brenny; and best friend, Carina Dawson of Baxter. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jerome and Clara Brenny, Jerome and Pauline Szczech.