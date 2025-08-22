December 14, 1954 - August 16, 2025

Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, August 26, 2025 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Michael Ergen, 70 of Waite Park who died Saturday, August 16, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Burial will be at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Mike was born December 14, 1954 at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota to Jerome & Connie Lou (Tomlin) Ergen. He worked as an equipment operator and was self-employed, owning and operating Ergen’s Asphalt and Maintenance in St. Cloud until his retirement. In his spare time, Mike loved to fish and snowmobile. He was a hard worker and a kind hearted person who loved his dog.

He is survived by his children, Chris and Heather, brother, Greg, sister, Ginger and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Pam, and Cathy.