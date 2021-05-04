Michael E. Scott, 61, Big Lake

September 19, 1959 - May 1, 2021

Memorial services will be at 12:00 PM Monday May 10, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Mike Scott, 61, of Big Lake who died suddenly on Saturday at his home in Big Lake. Visitation will be Monday from 10 AM-12 PM at the funeral home in Big Lake.

Mike was born September 19, 1959 in Farmington to Earl & Jessie (Winegarden) Scott. He married Sue Saari on February 1, 1991 in Apple Valley. Mike worked in production and maintenance for Control Data, as a rigger for a short time, and then as a truck driver for Centra Sota. He loved to spend time fishing; he would take every opportunity to wet a line. Mike had many friends and would do anything for them. He enjoyed playing cribbage and would occasionally win.

He is survived by his wife, Susan of Big Lake; sister, Audrey (Bruce) Stone, many nieces, nephews and lots of close friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Sandy, brothers, Earl and Elroy.