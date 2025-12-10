May 25, 1958 – December 8, 2025

A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Michael R. DeWenter, age 67, of St. Cloud will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Mike passed away at his home with family at his side on Monday, December 8, 2025. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday and one prior to service on Saturday, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Mike was born on May 25, 1958 in St. Cloud to Roman and Ethel (Wocken) DeWenter. He graduated from ROCORI High School. Mike worked as a banker for many years and was employed at Wenner’s Hardware in Cold Spring.

He enjoyed countless hours at his residence on Big Fish Lake with family and friends, known as Mr. Big Fish or Cpt Mike who has given endless memories to those who came to visit. Unless you were involved in a game of Acie Ducie, then there were no limits. Mike loved life on Big Fish, then moved to Arizona in 2010 where winter months were not so hard. Mike made many friends in AZ, his favorite weather spot for living turned out to be in Lakeside, AZ. However, his health brought him back home, where he was surrounded by family and friends.

Mike is survived by his bride, Pauline; children, Todd (Laura), Leah (Jake), Paul (Boo-Boo); the mother of his children, Kelly; step-children, Jacob and Jori Thielman; 9 grandchildren siblings, Don (Judy), Jim (Deb), Mary (John).

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Robert (Bob), Judy Branger, father-in-law, Walter Beuning.

A special thank you to, Jori Thielman, Tom and Helen Goebel, Mona and Mark Hammrick, Tony and Robbyn Dittbrenner, little Wally and the many that came to the house, St Croix Hospice, Dylan, Annie, Audrea who support us along this journey.