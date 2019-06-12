Michael C. Blommer, 69, St. Cloud

January 23, 1950 - June 9, 2019

“Been nice loving you,” were some of Mike’s last words as he was surrounded by his family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Michael C. Blommer, age 69, of St. Cloud. Reverend Greg Lieser will officiate. Michael passed away June 9 at Chateau Waters in Sartell after a long battle with heart failure. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery in Waite Park.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 5:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Thursday.

Mike was born in St. Cloud on January 23, 1950; he was the fifth son of Clarence “Ole” and Dorothy (Orth) Blommer. Mike grew up in Waite Park and was proud to be part of the Blommer Boys-a group that was involved in many activities in Waite Park, especially anything related to baseball and softball.

During college, Mike worked at DeZurik in Sartell. Shortly before graduating from St. Cloud Business College in 1971, Mike began his lifelong career at Globe/SPS companies in 1970 until his retirement in 2008. Mike relished the many friends he made and the people he met through his job. Mike and Donna always looked forward to trips with the company and his customers.

An avid hunter, Mike was part of various hunting clubs including the 20 Gun Club and LeBlanc’s Rice Creek. Nothing compares to the time he spent in Canada, goose-hunting with his dad, brothers, and close friends. Many memories were made. Mike was also a member of the St. Cloud Eagles Club, where he loved to play BINGO and press his luck with pull tabs.

He leaves behind his wife of 42 years, Donna (Pickartz) Blommer; his two daughters, Kayla (Ben) Tessmer and Anna Blommer (fiancé Ryan Neils); his grandchildren, Dylan and Ava Tessmer; five brothers, Jerry (Judy) of Waite Park, Tom of St. Cloud, Bill (Leone) of St. Cloud, Bob (Donna) of St. Cloud, and Dick (Gail) of St. Cloud; and many extended family and friends. He called his family amazing and said he was lucky to have them.

Mike looked forward to being reunited in Heaven with his parents (Ole and Dorothy); father and mother-in-law (Felix and Lolly Pickartz); brother, Jim; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Marie; and many close friends.