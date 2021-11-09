Metro Bus, Northstar Announce Holiday Service Schedules

ST. CLOUD -- Metro Bus and Northstar Link have announced their holiday service schedules.

Metro Bus Dial-a-Ride and Fixed Route services will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day.

Get our free mobile app

Metro Bus will also close early on Christmas Eve. Regular ride services will be available on New Year's Eve.

The Northstar Link Commuter Bus will also not operate on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year's Day. It will run a modified schedule on November 26th and Christmas Eve to coordinate with the Northstar Commuter Rail train schedule.

Northstar Link will also provide regular service on New Year's Eve.