Merlin W. Hutchins, 82, St. Cloud

May 23, 1942 - February 5, 2025

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2025 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Merlin Hutchins, age 82, who passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2025. Pastor Tim Wittwer will officiate and burial will be at Benton Cemetery in Sauk Rapids at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Merlin was born May 23, 1942 in Hallock, MN to Charles and Anice (Goede) Hutchins. He worked as a Door Crafter for Woodcraft Industries. Merlin enjoyed antiquing, hunting, drawing, and woodworking.

Merlin is survived by his sons, David (Krista) of Foley, Michael (Mindy) of Melrose, and Roger (Anne Marie) of South St. Paul; and grandchildren, Jacob, Benjamin, Luke, Vincent, Tessa, Travis, Naomi, and Ella. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Judy, Richard, Shirley, Delores, and Jim.