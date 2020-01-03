Merle L. Rasmussen, 63, Richmond

July 28, 1956 - December 29, 2019

A Memorial Service will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Merle Rasmussen, age 63, who died December 29, 2019.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be one hour before the service at the funeral home.

Survivors include her husband, Elden Rasmussen; mother, Virginia (Voeltz) Dawson; stepsons, Scott (Cheryl) Rasmussen and Randy Rasmussen; siblings, Monica (Gary) Voegtli, Cathi (Jim) Halbe, and Don (Peggy Plageman) Dawson; brother and sisters in law, Howard (Val) Rasmussen, Elaine Ruger, Beverly (Tom) Parkens, Shirley (Charlie) Ranhunt, Alice (Brian) Rasmussen-Strand; grandchildren, Lindsay, Ashlan, Faith, Cole, and Taylor; nieces and nephews, Aaron Voegtli, Alison Voegtli, Zac Kietzman, Leah Kietzman, Karla Kietzman, Donald C. Dawson, and Jacob Dawson; great nieces and nephews, Audrey, Caleb, and Nathan Voegtli, Riley, Zoe, and Dylan Rethamel, Elliott, Lucy, and Rose Bischoff, Carter and Hannah Dawson.

She was preceded in death by her father, Don T. Dawson; grandparents, Don and Helen Dawson and Glen and Alice Voeltz.

Join us at Jill’s Café in Richmond following the service.