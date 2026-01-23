March 25, 1929 - January 18, 2026

Melvin Meyer, age 96, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at St. Cloud Hospital.

Melvin was born on March 25, 1929, in Meire Grove to August and Agnes (Schmiesing) Meyer, where he grew up on a farm. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. On June 28, 1958, he married the love of his life, Delores M. Schneider, in Meire Grove, and together they built a life centered on family, faith, and hard work. Melvin especially loved spending time with his family, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

In his free time, Melvin enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing cards, especially a good game of 500. Baseball was a lifelong passion for him. He played in his younger years and while serving in the Army. After his discharge, he played amateur baseball for several local towns.

Melvin worked as a carpenter for 13 years before owning and operating his own contracting company for 22 years, retiring after a long and successful career. He was a devoted member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, where he also served on the funeral committee. Melvin was active in several organizations, including the Knights of Columbus (Melrose Council), Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie #622, and Moose Lodge #1400.

Melvin is lovingly survived by his children: Dale (Berniece) Meyer of Lake Elmo; Bonnie (Tory) Sowers of Stacy; Karen (Craig) Anderson of St. Cloud; Jeff (Julie) Meyer of Lino Lakes; and Tom (Michelle) Meyer of Rogers. He is also survived by his 14 grandchildren: Austin (Beth) Meyer, Dylan (Antonia) Meyer, Connor Meyer, Maddie (Ajdin) Kahric, Kyle Sowers, Ali Sowers, Brady Sowers, Kendall Anderson, Drew Anderson, Josh Meyer, Jillian Meyer, Mariah (Austin) Halvorson, Kennedy Meyer, and Whitney Meyer; and 5 great-grandchildren: Harmony Meyer, Ambrose Meyer, Milo Meyer, Luka Kahric, and Hayes Halvorson; siblings: Geraldine Winter of St. Cloud; Wayne Meyer of Melrose; Jeron Meyer of Rosemount; James (Doreen) Meyer of St. Cloud; sister-in-law Lil Meyer of Anoka; many other sister/brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Delores; his brother, Edgar Meyer; and his grandson, Matthew Meyer.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Rev. Brady Keller will officiate, and burial will follow at St. John’s Cemetery in Meire Grove.

Visitation will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to mass, on Wednesday at the church. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.