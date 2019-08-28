Melvin L. Fuchs, 89, St. Cloud

April 19, 1930 - August 26, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 am Saturday August 31, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Melvin L. Fuchs, Age 89, of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate and entombment will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services Saturday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Melvin was born on April 19, 1930 in Lake Henry to William and Ermalinda (Meyer) Fuchs. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. Melvin married Ione Mackedanz on September 30, 1953 at St. Agnes Church in Roscoe. He worked for Stone Container as a supervisor for 30 years and after his retirement drove for the St. Cloud Times for 10 years. Melvin was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and a past member of the Eagles Aerie 622. Melvin enjoyed fishing, boating, snowmobiling, and riding on his Harley. Melvin always took pride in his cars and trucks. He and Ione also enjoyed traveling, going on many cruises, and a yearly trip to Branson, MO. He was a hard worker and some might even say he was a perfectionist. He always made time for his family and some of the best memories were times spent at the lake.

Melvin is survived by his wife, Ione; children, Dianne Davis of St. Cloud, LuAnn (David) Wenning of Albany, Marlene (Daniel) Hills of Avon; 7 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and one on the way; and brother, Ronald Fuchs of Roscoe. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, LuVern and Werner Fuchs; and son-in-law, Maurice “Butch” Davis.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Benedict’s Senior Community and CentraCare Hospice for their loving care given to Melvin.