Melvin “Irish” H. Leyk, 86, Sauk Rapids

August 8, 1934 - November 8, 2020

Public Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN, for Melvin “Irish” H. Leyk, age 86, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Wildwood Assisted Living. Prayers will be held at 4:30 PM at the funeral home on Thursday evening. Burial will take place in MN State Veteran’s Cemetery, Camp Ripley.

Melvin “Irish” Harold Leyk was born on August 8, 1934, to John and Esther (Vogt) Leyk in Sauk Rapids, MN. Irish served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1957-1977, working as a Supply Sergeant for many years. He was very proud of his service and took the place of his eldest brother Elmer in being deployed to Vietnam. After being honorably discharged, Irish worked for Frigidaire for over twenty years. He was a member of the American Legion Post #76, and was a lifelong member of the Army VFW Post #4847.

Irish enjoyed spending time with his friends and close relatives. He was very independent and liked to keep his lawn immaculate, and his house very organized. Irish also enjoyed fishing and hunting. Above all else, Irish will be remembered by his kindness and generosity he showed to anyone in need. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Irish is survived by his sisters, Shirley Iees of Sauk Rapids and Nancy Hanson of Escondido, CA; sister-in-law, Carole Leyk of Roseville; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Irene (Leonard) Packert, LeRoy Leyk, and Elmer Leyk; brothers-in-law, George Iees and Ronald Hanson.

The family of Irish would like to thank Wildwood Assisted Living for their wonderful care.