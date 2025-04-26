Melrose Has Strong Showing In State Speech Finals

Melrose Has Strong Showing In State Speech Finals

The Class A State Speech Finals took place on Friday at Shakopee High School. Melrose took home 2nd place in the Class A team finals with 58 points. The Dutchmen had several students do well individually as well.  See below for how students from the area and teams did. The Class AA finals are taking place on Saturday.

CLASS A TEAM SWEEPSTAKES:

1st - Mounds Park Academy - 69
2nd - Melrose - 58
3rd - Fairmount - 37
9th - Dassel-Cokato - 14
13th - Sauk Centre - 10
22nd - Annandale - 6
26th - New London-Spicer - 5
33rd - Paynesville - 3

CREATIVE EXPRESSION:

1st - Logan Shad - Melrose
2nd - Ella Erdmann - Melrose
3rd - Annalise Wheatley - Dassel-Cokato

DISCUSSION:

2nd - Aidan Kluempke - Melrose

DUO INTERPRETATION:

3rd - Julia Wehrman & Olivia Marsh - Sauk Centre

EXTEMPORANEOUS READING:

1st - Esther Kapsner - Melrose
7th - Emily Sand - Melrose

HUMOROUS INTERPRETATION:

4th - Levi Nelson - Dassel-Cokato

INFORMATIVE SPEAKING:

4th - Autumn Tortorella - New London-Spicer

ORIGINAL ORATORY:

4th - Lydia Prout - Melrose

SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF DRAMA:

6th - Taylor Bierwerth - Paynesville

SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF POETRY:

2nd - Meadow Schaefer - Melrose
3rd - Camryn Moon - Annandale

SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF PROSE:

6th - Syd Roberts - Dassel-Cokato

STORYTELLING:

2nd - Jada Rausch - Melrose
3rd - Zoe Hoeschen - Melrose

