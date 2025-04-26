Melrose Has Strong Showing In State Speech Finals

The Class A State Speech Finals took place on Friday at Shakopee High School. Melrose took home 2nd place in the Class A team finals with 58 points. The Dutchmen had several students do well individually as well. See below for how students from the area and teams did. The Class AA finals are taking place on Saturday.

CLASS A TEAM SWEEPSTAKES:

1st - Mounds Park Academy - 69

2nd - Melrose - 58

3rd - Fairmount - 37

9th - Dassel-Cokato - 14

13th - Sauk Centre - 10

22nd - Annandale - 6

26th - New London-Spicer - 5

33rd - Paynesville - 3

CREATIVE EXPRESSION:

1st - Logan Shad - Melrose

2nd - Ella Erdmann - Melrose

3rd - Annalise Wheatley - Dassel-Cokato

Get our free mobile app

DISCUSSION:

2nd - Aidan Kluempke - Melrose

DUO INTERPRETATION:

3rd - Julia Wehrman & Olivia Marsh - Sauk Centre

EXTEMPORANEOUS READING:

1st - Esther Kapsner - Melrose

7th - Emily Sand - Melrose

HUMOROUS INTERPRETATION:

4th - Levi Nelson - Dassel-Cokato

INFORMATIVE SPEAKING:

4th - Autumn Tortorella - New London-Spicer

ORIGINAL ORATORY:

4th - Lydia Prout - Melrose

SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF DRAMA:

6th - Taylor Bierwerth - Paynesville

SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF POETRY:

2nd - Meadow Schaefer - Melrose

3rd - Camryn Moon - Annandale

SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF PROSE:

6th - Syd Roberts - Dassel-Cokato

STORYTELLING:

2nd - Jada Rausch - Melrose

3rd - Zoe Hoeschen - Melrose

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures