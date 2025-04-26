Melrose Has Strong Showing In State Speech Finals
The Class A State Speech Finals took place on Friday at Shakopee High School. Melrose took home 2nd place in the Class A team finals with 58 points. The Dutchmen had several students do well individually as well. See below for how students from the area and teams did. The Class AA finals are taking place on Saturday.
CLASS A TEAM SWEEPSTAKES:
1st - Mounds Park Academy - 69
2nd - Melrose - 58
3rd - Fairmount - 37
9th - Dassel-Cokato - 14
13th - Sauk Centre - 10
22nd - Annandale - 6
26th - New London-Spicer - 5
33rd - Paynesville - 3
CREATIVE EXPRESSION:
1st - Logan Shad - Melrose
2nd - Ella Erdmann - Melrose
3rd - Annalise Wheatley - Dassel-Cokato
DISCUSSION:
2nd - Aidan Kluempke - Melrose
DUO INTERPRETATION:
3rd - Julia Wehrman & Olivia Marsh - Sauk Centre
EXTEMPORANEOUS READING:
1st - Esther Kapsner - Melrose
7th - Emily Sand - Melrose
HUMOROUS INTERPRETATION:
4th - Levi Nelson - Dassel-Cokato
INFORMATIVE SPEAKING:
4th - Autumn Tortorella - New London-Spicer
ORIGINAL ORATORY:
4th - Lydia Prout - Melrose
SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF DRAMA:
6th - Taylor Bierwerth - Paynesville
SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF POETRY:
2nd - Meadow Schaefer - Melrose
3rd - Camryn Moon - Annandale
SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF PROSE:
6th - Syd Roberts - Dassel-Cokato
STORYTELLING:
2nd - Jada Rausch - Melrose
3rd - Zoe Hoeschen - Melrose
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Animals Come to Earth In Latest From Inside Up Games
- Red Carpet To Celebrate Anniversary With Big Event This Fall
- New Family Achievement Center’s Mission Is To Provide Hope
- Pine Grove Zoo Ready For A Big 2025 Season
- New Speed Limit For Farm Equipment On Minnesota Roads
- Vinyl Fans Gearing Up For A Holiday-Like Weekend
Come With Us and Visit Melrose, MN in Pictures
Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures
Annandale Alpaca Farm Opens Doors for Annual Tour Event