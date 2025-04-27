St. Cloud Tech’s Schraw Wins First At State Speech

SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Tech's Emerie Schraw brought home first place in the Extemporaneous Reading category at the Minnesota State Speech Finals on Saturday. Moorhead continued its domination of the speech world, bringing home its 9th consecutive team title and three individual titles by Allie Skauge, Eleanor Culloton, and Evan Froslie. See below for results from the Class AA Speech finals. The Class A finals took place on Friday, click here for those results.

CLASS AA TEAM SWEEPSTAKES:

1st - Moorhead - 88

2nd - Eastview - 44

3rd - Apple Valley - 43

8th - Willmar - 17

14th - Elk River - 8

15th - St. Cloud Tech - 8

27th - St. Cloud Apollo - 4

EXTEMPORANEOUS READING:

1st - Emerie Schraw - St. Cloud Tech

2nd - Ellie Gruber - Princeton

3rd - Lilia Osei-Dankwah - Cambridge-Isanti

4th - Elise Froslie - Moorhead

ORIGINAL ORATORY:

1st - Isra Yasin - Apple Valley

2nd - Asanti Ahmed - Elk River

5th - Kyiaa Cooper - St. Cloud Apollo

CREATIVE EXPRESSION:

1st - Sahiti Atluri - Eastview

DISCUSSION:

1st - Ayoub Farah - Owatonna

DUO INTERPRETATION:

1st - Brandon Valladares & Adamaris Moreno - Willmar

EXTEMPORANEOUS SPEAKING:

1st - Boyana Nikolova - Irondale

6th - Alyson Johnson - Willmar

GREAT SPEECHES:

1st - Joseph Panikkar - Eastview

3rd - Ahnaly Morales - Willmar

HUMOROUS INTERPRETATION:

1st - Allie Skauge - Moorhead

6th - Brady Davison - Brainerd

INFORMATIVE SPEAKING:

1st - Eleanor Culloton - Moorhead

8th - Ana Patullo - Elk River

SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF DRAMA:

1st - Meredith Leo - Lakeville North

2nd - Menkayla Kruah - Moorhead

SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF POETRY:

1st - Taymoi Epps - Columbia Heights

2nd - Sami Jama - Moorhead

3rd - Tim Gabbard - Moorhead

SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF PROSE:

1st - Mahlet Samuel - Apple Valley

STORYTELLING:

1st - Evan Froslie - Moorhead

