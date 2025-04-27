St. Cloud Tech’s Schraw Wins First At State Speech
SHAKOPEE (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Tech's Emerie Schraw brought home first place in the Extemporaneous Reading category at the Minnesota State Speech Finals on Saturday. Moorhead continued its domination of the speech world, bringing home its 9th consecutive team title and three individual titles by Allie Skauge, Eleanor Culloton, and Evan Froslie. See below for results from the Class AA Speech finals. The Class A finals took place on Friday, click here for those results.
CLASS AA TEAM SWEEPSTAKES:
1st - Moorhead - 88
2nd - Eastview - 44
3rd - Apple Valley - 43
8th - Willmar - 17
14th - Elk River - 8
15th - St. Cloud Tech - 8
27th - St. Cloud Apollo - 4
EXTEMPORANEOUS READING:
1st - Emerie Schraw - St. Cloud Tech
2nd - Ellie Gruber - Princeton
3rd - Lilia Osei-Dankwah - Cambridge-Isanti
4th - Elise Froslie - Moorhead
ORIGINAL ORATORY:
1st - Isra Yasin - Apple Valley
2nd - Asanti Ahmed - Elk River
5th - Kyiaa Cooper - St. Cloud Apollo
CREATIVE EXPRESSION:
1st - Sahiti Atluri - Eastview
DISCUSSION:
1st - Ayoub Farah - Owatonna
DUO INTERPRETATION:
1st - Brandon Valladares & Adamaris Moreno - Willmar
EXTEMPORANEOUS SPEAKING:
1st - Boyana Nikolova - Irondale
6th - Alyson Johnson - Willmar
GREAT SPEECHES:
1st - Joseph Panikkar - Eastview
3rd - Ahnaly Morales - Willmar
HUMOROUS INTERPRETATION:
1st - Allie Skauge - Moorhead
6th - Brady Davison - Brainerd
INFORMATIVE SPEAKING:
1st - Eleanor Culloton - Moorhead
8th - Ana Patullo - Elk River
SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF DRAMA:
1st - Meredith Leo - Lakeville North
2nd - Menkayla Kruah - Moorhead
SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF POETRY:
1st - Taymoi Epps - Columbia Heights
2nd - Sami Jama - Moorhead
3rd - Tim Gabbard - Moorhead
SERIOUS INTERPRETATION OF PROSE:
1st - Mahlet Samuel - Apple Valley
STORYTELLING:
1st - Evan Froslie - Moorhead
