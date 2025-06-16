ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Minnesotans are continuing to deal with the tragic shootings of two state lawmakers and their spouses over the weekend.

Vance Boelter is the suspect in the assassination of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark early Saturday morning. Also, the shootings of State Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

Fluence Media Political Analyst Blois Olson got to know former Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman over the past several years.

Remembering Melissa

He described her as a hard-working woman who came from a blue-collar family. Her parents owned an auto parts business. Hortman went to law school after graduating from high school.

Outside of her job as a state representative, Olson says Hortman loved to garden, to travel, and her family. He says she knew how to separate her work from enjoying time with her family.

Olson says he got to know her pretty early in her career at the State Capitol.

PHOTO courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society PHOTO courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society loading...

Keeping Our Lawmakers Safe

As for keeping our state lawmakers safe moving forward, Olson says concerns existed before this evil shooting.

He says Minnesota is one of the very few State Capitols with no metal detectors. And, he says, death threats directed toward the lawmakers have become common.

Olson says it is time to put security measures in place at the Capitol and give security to the lawmakers who want it.

Olson says safety and security are also about protecting our democracy. He says we need to protect the elected officials, or no one will want to run for office.

Ramsey County Sheriff's Office Ramsey County Sheriff's Office loading...

Motivation Behind The Attacks

Over the weekend, a lot of misinformation about the suspect, Vance Boelter, circulated on social media sites.

Olson says what he has learned from credible sources and law enforcement officials is that it's believed Boelter was motivated by his anti-abortion beliefs. His hit list, found in his vehicle clearly was focused on places like Planned Parenthood and supporters of a woman's right to choose.

Read More: Manhunt Ends Without Incident in Sibley County |

Olson reminds everyone that they have to be more responsible with the information that they are sharing online, and that the misinformation based on their personal political beliefs has to stop.

Get our free mobile app

Photo: Grant Erickson, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce Photo: Grant Erickson, Minnesota Chamber of Commerce loading...

Moving Forward

Moving past this tragedy, Olson believes our state lawmakers need to take the lead on bringing the state together. He says Hortman and current House Speaker Lisa Demuth modeled that behavior. Even though they differed in their political beliefs, he says they were always respectful with each other.

He says they did not try to divide, be angry, or polarize their differences when talking to each other or about each other.

READ RELATED ARTICLES