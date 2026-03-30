ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A beloved St. Cloud restaurant is getting ready for a month-long celebration.

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Bravo Burrito co-owners Mike Lardy and Sam Hennen have owned the business for five years as of this Wednesday. Also, April 16th is the restaurant's 41st birthday; it officially opened its doors on that date in 1985. Lardy says their celebration, called "Road 41 the Road to Cinco," also includes National Burrito Day this Friday, and will wrap up on Cinco De Mayo.

He says that over the past five years, they've updated some technology, including their mobile app, and refreshed the look of the store, but some things will never change.

Of course, those recipes have not changed much since 1985. When I show off the original menu, a couple of the items are different, but the same way we make the burritos, a lot of that hasn't changed, and really, why would it?

Lardy says it's always fun to hear stories from customers who make it a point to stop by when they are in town.

Just a couple of months ago, I had some people in with a pretty heavy accent. I asked where they are from, and they said they are from Spain, but they have family here, and they try to make it to Bravo at least once a year from the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.

Lardy says they are considering putting up a pushpin map on the wall to keep track of where their customers are coming from around the world.

Lardy says they will be doing a raffle in-store and online to win $500, which they'll give away on Cinco De Mayo.

Bravo Burrito is on The Value Connection.

Bravo Burrito is located at 68 33rd Avenue South in St. Cloud.