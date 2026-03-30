STCCC CYCLONES BASEBALL

SUNDAY MARCH 29TH

SCTCC CYCLONES 9 ITASCA CC VIKINGS 5

The Cyclones out-hit the Vikings eight to five, including three home runs. Nik Nordeen, a righty freshman, threw 4 2/3 innings. He gave up four hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded five strikeouts. Nick Anderson, a righty freshman from Monticello HS, threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up a hit, and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Catcher AJ Galvin, who went 1-4 with a grand slam and a walk. Left fielder Josh Kingery from ACGC HS went 3-3 with a home run for three RBIs, a walk, and he scored a pair of runs. First baseman from Monticello HS, Easton Peters went 1-1 with a home run for two RBIs, two walks, and he scored a pair of runs. Shortstop Carter Gmahl from Mora HS went 1-4, and he scored a run. Center fielder Landon Neiman from EVW HS went 1-2, and he was hit by a pitch. DH Jaxon Barker went 1-4, and he scored a run. Right fielder JT Tirado had a walk, and he scored a run, and second baseman Luke Dam scored a run.

The Vikings starting pitcher, a righty sophomore, David Heinen from Holdingford HS, threw four innings; he gave up eight hits, nine runs, three walks, and he recorded one strikeout. Righty freshman Logan Larson threw two innings; he gave up two walks, and he recorded one strikeout.

The Vikings offense was led by Shawn Schmitz from Verndale HS, who went 1-3 with a double for three RBIs. Caleb Gunderson went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, and he scored a run. Cooper Flaig went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Tom Vekich went 1-2 with a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run, and Cooper Brown had a walk, and he scored a run.

SCTCC CYCLONES 13 ITASCA CC VIKINGS 2

The Cyclones out-hit the Vikings ten to three, including five doubles. Righty sophomore from Kimball HS, Clay Faber, started on the mound for the Cyclones. He threw six innings to earn the win; he gave up three hits, two runs, three walks, and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Josh Kingery, who went 3-3 with a double for two RBIs, a walk, and scored three runs. Jaxon Barker went 2-3 with two doubles for an RBI, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Luke Dam went 1-4 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Luke Illies went 1-2 for an RBI, a stolen base, and he was hit by a pitch. Easton Peters had a sacrifice fly for an RBI, a walk, and he scored a run. Landon Neiman went 1-3 with a double, and he scored a run. Trenton Throolin went 1-1 for three RBIs, and he scored a run, and Ethan Fredie went 1-1 for two RBIs. Luke Bieniek had a walk, and he scored a run. Carson McCain had a walk, and he scored a run, and Carter Gmahl had a walk, a stolen base, and he scored a run.

The Vikings had seven pitchers throw. C. Brown started he threw one inning, gave up two hits, two runs, and recorded one strikeout. The other six threw 4 2/3 innings; they gave up eight hits, eleven runs, and five walks. They recorded five strikeouts.

The Vikings offense was led by AJ Cantù, who went 1-2 for an RBI, and Cooper Flaig had a walk and was credited with a RBI. Kollin Bonneville went 1-2 with a double, a walk, and he scored a run. Nolan Harju went 1-3, and he scored a run, and Shawn Schmitz had a walk.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

History of Minnesota Vikings' 1st Round Draft Picks - Year by Year The Minnesota Vikings started to participate in the NFL Draft in 1961. Over the years they have had a few great picks, some really good picks, some solid picks, and as we all know, some total busts and what were they thinking moments. Below is a history of all their first-round picks and some information so you can make the call for yourself on how they faired with each one.