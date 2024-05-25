SCTCC Falls In 1st Game Of World Series Tournament
UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Technical and Community College (SCTCC) took on Dallas College-Eastfield (DCE) in the NJCAA World Series Tournament on Friday. The Cyclones took a 1-0 lead in the 4th inning on an RBI groundout to short by Alejandro Diaz.
Dallas grabbed the lead in the bottom of the inning when Payton Poole homered to left and then two more runs scored on an error giving DCE the 3-1 lead. SCTCC cut the lead to one run on a single by Terrance Moody making it a 3-2 game. Dallas added to the lead in the 7th on an error and a bases-loaded walk making it 5-2 and added two more in the 8th for a 7-2 lead.
DCE shut down the Cylones in the 9th to take the 7-2 win. The tournament is double elimination so SCTCC will play again Sunday morning at 8:30 a.m. central time taking on the winner of DuPage and Dallas-Richmond.
