SCTCC Eliminated From NJCAA World Series

UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Technical and Community College (SCTCC) played DuPage in their 2nd game in the NJCAA World Series Tournament on Saturday.

SCTCC took the lead in the top of the 3rd inning on a Sam Holthaus double to left scoring Brock Woitalla to go up 1-0. The Chaparrals answered in the bottom of the inning, Mark Mennecke was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to tie the game 1-1. DuPage took the lead in the 3rd on a bases-loaded walk, and then a single to center putting them up 3-1 after 3. The Chaparrals increased the lead to 5-1 in the bottom of the 4th on an error and a fielder’s choice and then 6-1 with an RBI single in the bottom of the 6th.

The Cyclones cut into the lead in the top of the 7th on an RBI groundout by Max Reis to make it 6-2 and then 6-3 in the 8th on an RBI single to center by Alejandro Diaz. SCTCC was not able to score in the 9th though and DuPage took the game by a 6-3 final and the Cyclones were eliminated from the World Series Tournament. SCTCC lost to Dallas College-Eastfield 7-2 on Friday in the double-elimination tourney.

