Three SCTCC DECA Members Heading to International Competition

ST. CLOUD -- Three St. Cloud Technical & Community College DECA team members are heading to the International competition.

Colby Peterson, Annalisa Gieser and Joe Schreier will participate in the International Career Development Conference next month after placing first and second at the State Conference.

Peterson placed first in Professional Sales, Gieser placed second in Professional Sales and second in Fashion Merchandising and the team of Schreier and Peterson placed first in Sports and Entertainment Marketing.

Collegiate DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.

The SCTCC team will compete with other teams from the United States and Canada April 9th-12th.