SCTCC Opens New Multicultural Center

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis was at St. Cloud Technical and Community College Wednesday to issue a proclamation congratulating SCTCC for opening its new Multicultural Center.

Faculty and students have been planning the center since 2005.

SCTCC President Annesa Cheek says the center is an important addition to the campus.

The SCTCC Multicultural Center is our college's recognition and acknowledgment of everyone's need to belong.

The school remodeled classrooms to provide the space for the center.

It features a lounge area for students, a large screen, and a podium.

The school is planning on holding events at the center to promote the diverse cultures of the students.

