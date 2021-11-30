SCTCC Trains National Guard Members

Chrissy Gaetke, WJON

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Technical and Community College will be training Minnesota National Guard members to work in nursing facilities.

Thirteen guard members will be trained this week to be certified nursing assistants in understaffed long-term care facilities.

The training will be delivered in a hybrid model of online and in-person classes, including a hands-on skills lab.

When the guard members have completed their training, their certification will follow them into civilian life, allowing pursue a career in the high demand nursing industry.

