STCCC CYCLONES BASEBALL

MONDAY, MARCH 30TH

SCTCC CYCLONES 14 FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 1

The Cyclones out-hit the Spartans fifteen to five, including two home runs, three doubles, and a sacrifice fly. Righty freshman Chris Garner threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, two walks, and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty freshman Marverick Badeaux from Annandale HS threw one inning; he retired three batters.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Luke Dam, who went 4-5 with a double for two RBIs, and he scored a run. Jaxon Barker went 2-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he scored three runs, and he was hit by two pitches. Easton Peters from Monticello HS went 2-3 for two RBIs, a walk, was hit by a pitch, and he scored a pair of runs. Landon Neiman from Eden Valley HS went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs, two walks, and he scored three runs. AJ Galvin went 2-3 for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Josh Kingery from ACGC HS went 1-3 with a sacrifice fly for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Luke Illies went 2-4 with a double for an RBI, he had a stolen base, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Carter Gmahl went 1-4 with two walks, a stolen base, and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Rothstein from Sauk Rapids HS had a pair of walks.

The Spartans' starting pitcher was D. Overby. He threw four innings, giving up eleven hits, seven runs, four walks, and he recorded three strikeouts. K. Tippy threw 1 2/3 innings; he gave up three hits, six runs, two walks, and recorded two strikeouts. T. Berkel threw 1/3 of an inning; he gave up a hit, one run, and one walk. Their offense was led by Hunter Cliff, who went 2-3 and scored a run, and Jacob Hanson went 1-2 with a walk. Shawn Rowley-Harris went 1-2 with a walk, and Pete O’Kimash went 1-3.

SCTCC CYCLONES 10 FERGUS FALLS SPARTANS 0

The Cyclones out-hit the Spartans six to two, including a pair of doubles. This gave Josh Kingery great support; he threw 4 1/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one walk, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Carson Cole issued two walks, and Ben Rothstein threw 2/3 of an inning; he retired two batters.

The Cyclones' offense was led by Carson McCain, who went 2-2 with a double for three RBIs, was hit by a pitch, and scored two runs. Luke Bieniek went 1-2 with a double for an RBI, he was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Luke Dam went 1-3 for an RBI, and he scored a run; Jaxon Barker went 1-2 for an RBI, and he scored a run. Josh Kingery went 1-2 for an RBI, he had a walk, and he scored two runs. Ethan Peters was hit by a pitch, and he scored a run. Landon Neiman had a walk, and he scored a run. JT Tirado had two walks, and he scored a run, and Carter Gmahl had a walk.

The Spartans' starting pitcher, Halen Jones, threw 2 1/3 innings; he gave up no hits, four runs, four walks, and recorded a strikeout. Pete Okinosh threw 2 2/3 innings; he gave up six hits, six runs, one walk, and recorded three strikeouts. The Spartans' offense was led by Hunter Cliff and Brody Bose, both of whom went 1-2, and Halen Jones and Quinn Olson each had a walk.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

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