Melanie Voigt Primus, 61, St. Cloud

April 15, 1964 - May 20, 2025

attachment-Melanie Voigt Primus loading...

Melanie Voigt Primus, 61 of St. Cloud, died Tuesday, May 20, following a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born April 15, 1964, in St. Cloud to Melvin and Barbara Voigt, and attended St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School, South Junior High School and St. Cloud Tech High School.

Melanie formerly operated Voigt Transport and owned Auntie M’s daycare, then later managed the Casey’s convenience store in St. Augusta until just before her death.

Melanie always brought joy to those around her with her quick wit and great sense of humor. She loved to travel with family and friends to locations that included England, Ireland, Germany, Scotland and Italy. Just last month, she visited Disneyworld in Florida.

She also expressed her love of family members each Christmas season when she secretly left bags of candy at their front doors on December 6. That is St. Nicholas Day, a holiday that honors a 4th-century Christian bishop known for his generosity and acts of kindness, particularly to children, who receive treats and gifts that day. St. Nicholas Day is a reminder of giving and gratitude, two words that perfectly describe Melanie.

Melanie was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara. She is survived by her father, Melvin; son Joseph Voigt; grandchildren Jordan, Jaden, Grace, Gabrielle and Tucker; brothers Jeffrey (Renee) Voigt; Russell Voigt; Mark Voigt; Paul Voigt; and Fritz (Angie) Voigt; and sisters Brenda (Steve Greenfield) Randolph and Trecia (Walter) Ellis; nieces and nephews Katie (Charlie Hoffman) Randolph; Shannan (David) Puchalla; Casondra Voigt; Conrad Voigt; Abby (Jon) Herringer; Mason Voigt; Madison Voigt; Callie Voigt; Annie Ellis and Luke Ellis.

The family thanks Dr. Ufearo and the staff at Coborn’s Cancer Center, as well as Melanie’s longtime friend, Jane Trombley, for their care during Melanie’s difficult cancer journey.

Visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 27, at St. Mary Help of Christians Parish, 24588 County Road 7 in St. Augusta. Visitation continues from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Help of Christians on Wednesday morning, May 28th, with Rev. Erik Lundgren officiating. A luncheon will follow at the church.

Burial will be at the church’s cemetery.