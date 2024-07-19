Sheriff Investigating Incident Near County Park

DASSEL (WJON News) -- The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious incident.

The incident happened between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 a.m. on Friday in the 68800 block of 233rd Street near the Darwin-Dassel County Park.

An 18-year-old woman was out jogging when she was approached by a man described as in his 20’s, skinny, approximately 6' 1", blond hair, wearing grey sweatpants and a grey sweatshirt.

He was driving an older grey truck. The victim was unable to get a license plate number on the truck.

The victim described the incident as the man confronting her so she ran off into the woods and the he suspect ran after her. The victim said a good Samaritan, who was also out jogging, came by during this time and scared the suspect away. The good Samaritan was described as a male in his 50’s, white hair wearing blue shorts, blue shirt and glasses.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and detectives would like to talk with the good Samaritan. The Sheriff’s Office is also looking for video from any surveillance cameras in the area.

Get our free mobile app

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Meeker County Sheriff’s Office at 320-693-5400 or leave information on the Sheriff’s Office confidential tip-line at 320-693-5411.

READ RELATED ARTICLES