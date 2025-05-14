Fire Destroys Meeker County Home Early Monday Morning

Fire Destroys Meeker County Home Early Monday Morning

Getty Images

EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- The Red Cross is helping Meeker County residents whose home was destroyed in a fire.

The Sheriff's Office says they were called at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday on a report of a house fire in the 39,000 block of Highway 4 in Union Grove Township near Eden Valley.

The Paynesville, Eden Valley, and Grove City Fire Departments all responded.

The house was owned by 67-year-old Denise Nohner and 54-year-old Brian Nohner of Paynesville. They were both home at the time, but were able to get out safely.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

It is believed that a cigarette that was outside the house started the outside of the house to start on fire and then spread to the inside.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit Paynesville, Minnesota in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, State/Regional News

More From AM 1240 WJON