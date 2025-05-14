Fire Destroys Meeker County Home Early Monday Morning

EDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- The Red Cross is helping Meeker County residents whose home was destroyed in a fire.

The Sheriff's Office says they were called at about 1:30 a.m. on Monday on a report of a house fire in the 39,000 block of Highway 4 in Union Grove Township near Eden Valley.

The Paynesville, Eden Valley, and Grove City Fire Departments all responded.

The house was owned by 67-year-old Denise Nohner and 54-year-old Brian Nohner of Paynesville. They were both home at the time, but were able to get out safely.

It is believed that a cigarette that was outside the house started the outside of the house to start on fire and then spread to the inside.

