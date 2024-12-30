Maynard James Sobania, 64, Holdingford

November 3, 1960 - December 27, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial Celebrating the life of Maynard James Sobania, age 64 of Holdingford, will be at 11:00 AM Thursday, January 2, 2025, at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. Maynard passed away Friday, December 27, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital. There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 PM Wednesday, January 1, 2025, and again after 10:00 AM Thursday, January 2, 2025, at the church in Opole. Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes in Holdingford.

Maynard was born November 3, 1960, in St. Cloud to Herman and Theresa (Pyka) Sobania. He lived in the Holdingford and Opole area his whole life. Maynard married the love of his life Sharon Hellermann on June 21, 1980, in Sauk Centre at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Caramel Catholic Church in Opole.

Maynard attended Holdingford High School and afterward was a lifelong self-employed truck driver, Kenworth Semi was the only truck that existed to him. Together, Maynard and Shari raised two boys. He was a very caring, giving, and thoughtful guy who could be a little stubborn at times, but always was there to talk. Every day he would call to talk with his grandchildren. When not talking with them, he would be talking to friends and neighbors, for which he had many nicknames. In warmer months, he would visit his neighbors on his John Deere Gator.

Maynard is survived by his wife, Sharon; their son, Josh (Amber) Sobania, Holdingford; his grandchildren, Cheyenne, Hailey, and Trevor; his mother-in-law, Rita Hellermann; his siblings, Elaine (Jerry) Omann, Holdingford; Ione (Frank) Patrick, Rice; Sharon Popp, Pierz; Lynell (Sherry) Sobania, Holdingford; and Marlin Sobania, Holdingford.

Maynard is preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Theresa (Pyka) Sobania, and his son, Luke Thomas Sobania. He is also preceded by his father-in-law, Norbert Hellermann; and brothers-in-law, Greg Feia, Jim Popp, Sylvester Majeski, and Jerry Bertram.