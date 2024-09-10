City of Sauk Rapids, School District Building New Practice Fields
The project will create two new fields on the Mayhew Creek Park property, just north of the high school.
Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says,
"the new fields will be accessible for soccer and lacrosse practice as well as for the community use even when weather is challenging."
The construction costs are estimated to be $1.6 million, and the city and the school district will share them. The school district will oversee the maintenance of the new space and the costs will be split.
Construction of the joint fields is slated to begin in the spring and will be completed for use in the spring of 2026.
Earlier this year, the city partnered with Sauk Rapids Youth Baseball to build four new ballfields also in Mayhew Creek Park.
