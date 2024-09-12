MaryAnn Stommes, 86, Cold Spring

November 29, 1937 - September 9, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2024, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN for MaryAnn Stommes, age 86, who died Monday at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Burial will be in St. Nicholas Parish Cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

MaryAnn was born in Watkins to Nicholas and Frances (Schreifels) Donnay. She married Marcellus Becker on November 7, 1956, in St. Anthony Church in Watkins, MN. MaryAnn and Marcellus farmed west of St. Nicholas where they raised their family of 10 children. After Marcellus’ death in 1995 she moved to Cold Spring and later married Roman Stommes.

MaryAnn enjoyed playing Euchre, bowling, embroidering, completing crossword puzzles, fishing trips, country and polka music, gardening, visiting, and playing cards with her neighbors. Her favorite things were playing pool with Marcellus, peppermint candies, vanilla ice cream, and black coffee. She was a member of St. Nicholas Christian Women, St. Boniface Christian Women and Cold Spring Legion Auxiliary.

She is survived by her children, Arthur (Patricia), Steve (Donna), Roger, Charles, Jim (Ursula), Bob (Lori), Bill (Julie), Tom (Kathy), Margie (Colin) Wolf, Patty (Andy) Sandstrom; 17 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; siblings, Evelyn (Richard) Decker, Betty (Harold) Kelm, Theresa (Don) Hettwer; sisters-in-law, Lucille Donnay and Delores Torborg.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Marcellus (1995) and Roman (2020); siblings, Marcus Donnay, Ethel Hilsgen, Gerald Donnay, and Barbara Kalkbrenner.

Memorials are preferred to a Prolife organization or Quiet Oaks Hospice House.