April 6, 1931 - August 22, 2025

Mary Helen Curley Vos, 94, of Sauk Rapids, died Friday, August 22, 2025, at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta after a full life marked by service, faith and generosity.

Mary was born April 6, 1931, in Minneapolis, MN, to Charles & Agnes (McBeath) Curley. She grew up in St. Paul and later lived in Duluth for 38 years where, during her many years as a school librarian at the middle school and high school levels in Duluth, Mary coached swimming and sponsored various youth groups. She also chaperoned choir and orchestra trips abroad and established the Robert Burrows Scholarship fund for East graduates, all of which earned her a seat in the Duluth East Hall of Fame. In retirement, she became active in volunteering with CHUM, reading for a radio station for the blind and getting out for almost daily bike rides.

She relocated to Sauk Rapids in 2004 and quickly began volunteering at Catholic Charities, the St. Cloud Hospital, Medical Alert Systems, and providing meals for Pathways 4 Youth. Her long-time passion for high school sports never waned - many believe she carried the most tattered Gold Card for the Sauk Rapids - Rice High School athletic programs, and when driving at night became too difficult, she’d watch every available game on her computer. Mary was also a proud member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids and was involved in various ministries there.

An avid traveler throughout her life, she was a sailor in her youth and later enjoyed running, swimming, and biking, including a long list of bike trips throughout the US and Europe. Into her late 80’s, Mary was proud to have biked at least 1,000 miles each summer. Until just weeks before her passing, Mary was still driving herself to daily mass, volunteering, and hand-writing birthday cards to every niece and nephew wherever they live. When her health began to decline, she embraced her next chapter with grace, looking forward to being with her heavenly Father—a true example of how to live and how to die.

She is survived by her children, Kate (Stuart) Sweeney of Isanti; Jim (Ruthanne) Vos of Chanhassen; Blair Schrader (Scott Myers) of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Julie (Mike), Charlie (Dayna), Stephanie (Paul), Allison (Roland), Lauren (Ben), Emily; and great grandchildren, Carson, Eloise, Bjorn and Amos (with another due any day!). She was also survived by her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Ann (Bill) Bulger, former husband, Robert Vos, and nephew, Mike Bulger.

Her Funeral mass will be held at 11:00AM Thursday, September 18, 2025, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Burial at Calvary Cemetery in St. Paul to be held at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House, Catholic Charities, or Pathways 4 Youth.