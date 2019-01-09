Mary O. Foy, 80, St. Cloud

May 5, 1938 - January 8, 2019

Mary O. Foy passed away peacefully in her hometown of Cold Spring, Minnesota, on January 8, 2019.

Mary was born May 5, 1938, to Anton and Olive (Meinz) Kiess. She and her twin brother, Mike, joined older brothers Earl and Leon (Tony) and enjoyed their upbringing on Main Street in Cold Spring. She graduated from the St. Cloud School of Nursing and moved to Colorado Springs, where she met her husband of 57 years, Jim Foy. They married on January 27, 1962, at St. Boniface Church and raised their family in St. Cloud.

Working as a registered nurse, Mary served over 30 years in the Emergency Room at the St. Cloud Hospital. Patients and co-workers appreciated her selfless dedication, skillful care, and genuine compassion.

Mary’s other passions included being an avid bridge player, knitter, reader, long-time St. Anthony’s mission group member, and sports fan, especially attending basketball games in which her children and grandchildren played. Her true joy came from raising her family. She created memorable family traditions, including fun holidays, games, travel, and time at the lake.

Leaving a legacy of love, Mary is survived by her husband, Jim, Sauk Rapids; children Mickie (Cedric) Key, Golden Valley, Teri, Snoqualmie, WA, Karen, Sauk Rapids, Jerry (Brenda), Sauk Rapids, and Kelly (Rebecca), Andover; grandchildren Payton, Nolan, Calvin, Conner, Emma, and Evan; twin brother, Mike, Battle Lake; and many cherished extended family members. She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Earl and Tony.

The family would like to acknowledge Mary’s courageous journey with Alzheimer’s during her final years of life. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Assumption Community in Cold Spring for providing compassionate care, in particular the special staff of Cobblestone.

Visitation will be at the Williams Dingmann funeral home in St. Cloud from 3 until 4:30 PM, with a service immediately following.

“Everyone must leave something behind when he dies...A child or a book or a painting or a house...Or a garden planted. Something your hand touched some way so your soul has somewhere to go...and when people look at that tree or that flower you planted, you’re there.” (Ray Bradbury, Fahrenheit 451)

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Assumption Community or the Alzheimer’s Association.