December 7, 1930 - February 7, 2026

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Friday, February 13, 2026 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Mary Lou Ruhland, age 95, who died Friday, February 7, 2026 in Watkins. Rev. Donald Wagner will officiate, and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, February 12, 2026 and one hour prior to the service, all at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Eden Valley.

Mary Lou Ruhland, age 95, was born Mary Louise Schreiner, the third oldest of nine children, to Chris and Hilaria (Klein) Schreiner on Sunday, December 7, 1930, in rural Watkins, Minnesota. She was baptized on December 8 at St. Anthony’s Church. At age four, she moved with her family to rural Eden Valley, where she became a member of Assumption Catholic Church.

Mary Lou attended Assumption’s parochial school, graduated from Eden Valley High School (Class of 1948), and completed her nursing education at St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing (Class of 1951). She worked as a pediatric nurse until her marriage to George M. Ruhland of Eden Valley in 1956 at Assumption Catholic Church. Together, Mary Lou and George raised eight children—her own “little pediatric ward”—and she remained deeply devoted to her family, church, and community throughout her life.

Her dedication to her faith included many years of service as a religious education teacher, lector, Eucharistic minister, rosary leader, prayer line member, parish guild and Christian Mothers member, parish council chair, and parish trustee. In recognition of her unrelenting goodwill and service, she received the Bishop’s Medal of Service. She also helped two refugee families relocate to the United States.

In the broader community, Mary Lou served on the school board, worked at the food shelf, volunteered at the senior citizens center, mentored with IMPACT, and was a member of the Eden Valley Chamber of Commerce and the Legion Auxiliary. She received a Red Cross pin for her many volunteer hours and was a charter member of the Meeker County Community Homes Board of Directors.

Family gatherings were especially important to Mary Lou. For many years she was the breakfast “chef” during the family’s annual family week at the lake, where her caramel rolls were a highlight. The family was often invited home for gatherings featuring the much-loved “Grandma ham.” She also served as bookkeeper for the family businesses.

In 2009, Mary Lou and George moved from their home to Brookview Apartments in Eden Valley, where they lived until 2019. They then moved to Garden View Apartments in Watkins for assisted living. George preceded her in death in 2020. Mary Lou continued living there until her passing.

Mary Lou is survived by her children: David; Nancy; Bill (Laura); Rob (Betty); Deb (Paul) Trumm; Mike (Patty); Tom (Tammy); and Ken (Robin). She is also survived by 21 grandchildren: Adam (Dani), Brad (Kara), Craig Foster (Maggie Whitman), Douglas Trumm (Britta Lisa Gess), Erica Ruhland (Conor Buttler-Ricketts), Fabian, Gabrielle (Tim) Dawson, Hannah Trumm (Nicholas Skube), Ian Foster (Libby), Jared (Samantha), Kendria (Dan) George, Lucas (Courtney), Madison Ruhland (Adam Lommel), Nicole Ruhland (Tyler Carpenter), Olivia (Riley) Hollerbach, Patrick (Lauren), Quintin (Emma), Rick (Lizzie), Samuel, Timothy (Hope), and Ulton.

She is further survived by nine great-grandchildren: Malcolm and Ivan Ruhland, Addison Ruhland, Charles and Cecelia Dawson, twins Mac and Cam Lommel, Harrison George, and Simon Ruhland.

Additional survivors include her brother Jim Schreiner; sister Joan Doyle; sister-in-law Pat Schreiner; step-grandchildren Ellarry Prentice and Mary Jo (Karl) Lamb; step great-grandchildren Ayla and Aubrey; and nephew Rich Ruhland, for whom she and George were guardians.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, George M. Ruhland (2020); sisters Elaine (Herb) Ludwig, Annette (Harold) Paul, and Judy (Bob) Hietala; brothers Gilbert (Delores) Schreiner, Bob Schreiner, and infant brother Maynard; and her in-laws Mike and Minnie Ruhland, Ervin (LaVerne) Ruhland, Bernice Johnston, Mary and Jim McIntyre, Richard and Jean Ruhland, and Jack and Katie Ruhland.

Mary Lou passed away at home on February 7, 2026.