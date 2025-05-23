Mary L. Rasmussen, 95, Waite Park

December 23, 1929 - May 20, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be noon on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 at Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud, MN for Mary L. Rasmussen, age 95, of Waite Park who died Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud. Rev. Derek Wiechmann will officiate and burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery in East Grand Forks, MN.

Mary was born December 23, 1929 in Gary, Indiana to Leo and Lauretta (Feely) Connolly. She married John Rassmussen on June 28, 1958 at St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Gary, Indiana. Mary and John had four children together. She worked as an Elementary teacher early in her career and as a Pre-school teacher at Sunflake Preschool in Grand Forks, North Dakota until her retirement in 1998. After retirement, Mary moved to the Waite Park area and lived there the rest of her life. In addition to teaching, Mary was active in her church. She volunteered at the Catholic Charities food shelf, helped with community meals and was a eucharistic minister at the Newman Center in St. Cloud. Mary was a very social, outgoing person who enjoyed caring for her flowers, playing cards, and going out for breakfast with her friends and neighbors.

May is survived by her children, John (Amy) Rasmussen of Sauk Rapids, MN, Janet (Tim Gessert) Rasmussen of Denver, CO, Mary (Dave Chapek) Rasmussen of Woodbury, MN, and Kathryn (Firooz) Taleghani of Fort Worth, TX; sister, Janet Ayers of Crown Point, IN; grandchildren, Abigail, Jennifer, Rachael, Kathryn, Jaclyn, Emily, Jacqueline, Benjamin, and Erik; and great-grandchildren, Griffin, Callahan, and Finnegan

She is preceded in death by her husband, John on August 17, 1983; brothers and sisters, Kathryn Lescher, William Connoly, and Joseph Connoly.

Memorials are preferred to Christ Church Newman Center, St. Cloud, MN or Catholic Charities Food Shelf, St. Cloud, MN.