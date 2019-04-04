Mary L. Johnson, 74, Big Lake

November 20, 1944 - March 29, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for Mary L. Johnson, age 74 of Big Lake who passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at CentraCare Health, Monticello. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Big Lake.

Mary was born on November 20, 1944 to Benny and Beverly (Barber) Luther in Rochester, MN. She married Harlan G. Johnson on June 19, 1976 in Big Lake. Mary enjoyed music, shopping the clearance isles, crocheting, bon fires with her family and had a great love for animals.

Survivors include her husband, Harlan; children, Tamera Smuder of Princeton, Allen (Laurie Hovde) Higgins of Monticello, Sally (Todd Stolp) Higgins of Monticello and Tanya Johnson of Crosby; 12 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; brother and sister, Tom Luther of Rochester and Catherine (Kenny) Kuldell of Annandale, VA.

She was preceded in death by her parents.