Mary Kay Thompson, 81, Sauk Rapids

February 15, 1942 - July 17, 2023

Funeral Services will be 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 21, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Mary Kay Thompson, 81, of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Monday, July 17, 2023, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Jerry Knafla will officiate and entombment will be at Assumption Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Mary Kay was born on February 15, 1942, in St. Cloud to Anton and Catherine (Jones) Hommerding. She lived in the Sauk Rapids area for most of her life. Mary Kay married Harold Thompson at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids on April 27, 1963. She worked as a Certified Dental Assistant for 48 years with Dr. Pike and Dr. Langsjoen, at Central MN Orthodontics, retiring in 2004. Mary Kay was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, the American Dental Assistant’s Association, and the MN Dental Assistant’s Association. She loved knitting, going to lunch with high school friends, and most of all she cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary Kay will always be remembered for being strong-willed, and a classy lady.

Survivors include her husband, Harold of Sauk Rapids; daughters and son, Kay (Jeff) Johnson of Breezy Point, Kim (Keith) Christianson of Bemidji, Todd Thompson of Monticello, and Nikki (Jamie) Klehr of Richmond; brother, Hurley (Mary) Hommerding of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Kirstie, Joshua, Zachary, Allison, Logan, Brooke, Braden, Jesse, Abby, and Brady, ten great-grandchildren, and one on the way; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Sonny, Harold, and Quinton Hommerding; sister, Lavonne Buttweiler; son-in-law, Daryl Harmdierks; and grandson, Jacob Barsness.