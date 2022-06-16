Mary Kay C. Mackedanz, 66, Paynesville

April 13, 1956 - June 16, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for Mary Kay C. Mackedanz, age 66 of Paynesville who passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the CentraCare-Paynesville Hospital. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Private interment will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Mary Kay was born April 13, 1956 in Richmond, Minnesota to Leonard and Bernadine (Garding) Nordmann. She married Robert D. Mackedanz on October 8, 1976 at Sts. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church in Richmond. Mary Kay was employed by McDonalds in Paynesville until her retirement.

Mary Kay is survived by her husband, Bob; children, Mandria (Barrett) Hildreth, Melanie (Andrew) Heinen, Barry (Angela), Miriah (Eric) Hartfiel, Mallory (Brandon) Ferschweiler and Brandon (Nicole); grandchildren, Madeline and Brady Hildreth, Dylan Heinen, Autumn Mackedanz, Gabriella, Eric, Jr. and Grace Hartfiel, Kaylee and Dalton Ferschweiler; brothers, Nick, Charlie, Leonard and Jeff; sisters, Elaine Kennedy, Pat Karnik, Marilyn Schroeder and Bernice Bursch.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Domanick; father, Leonard; and brother, Mike.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.