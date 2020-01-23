Mary Jane H. Jennings, 89, Sauk Rapids

October 6, 1930 - January 20, 2020

Funeral Services will be at 11 am. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Mary Jane Jennings, 89 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on January 20, 2020 at Good Shepherd Community. Rev. Timothy Routh will officiate and burial will take place in the spring. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Mary Jane was born October 6, 1930 in Blue Earth, MN to Leslie C. and Della (Evans) Johnson. At age 5 she was struck with polio from which she recovered all but her right arm, following repeated treatment at Sister Kenny Children’s Hospital in St. Paul. She graduated from Blue Earth HS in 1948 and later moved with her brother Jim and family to Brainerd on Gull Lake. She received an AA degree with honors in Secretarial Science from Brained JC and worked as a secretary for 19 years while serving several terms as the president for the Brainerd chapter of the Natl. Secretaries Assn. In 1970 she was voted the “Secretary of the Year” by the Assn. Mary Jane was married to James Holden from 1955 until his unexpected death in 1968.

Mary Jane worked for Fleet Farm as a bookkeeper where she met Robert (Bob) Jennings and married into his family with nine children in 1971. Mary Jane and Bob moved to St. Cloud where they ran the Jennings Insurance Agency. In their early years they enjoyed traveling together as well as time up north with the kids and following the Vikings. They were blessed by many great times with grandkids, great grandkids and dogs! Following Bob's passing in 2011, Mary Jane lived on the southside of St Cloud and eventually in the Good Shepherd Community of Sauk Rapids.

She is known by all for her tender heart, love of family, gracious spirit and incredible wit. Her faith in Christ assured her of life eternal and a whole lot of joy. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her until we meet again in heaven.

Survivors include her brother, Jim (Marlys) Johnson; children Jeffrey (Katherine) Jennings, Scott (Beverly) Jennings, Craig Jennings, Phillip Jennings, Mary Lynn (Duane) Ferrario, Steven (Renee) Jennings, nephew, Fred (Kristin) Johnson, nieces, Priscilla (Mark Hathaway), Pamela (Bill Amberg) Johnson and many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; stepfather; husband Robert; husband Jim; daughter Susan; sons Peter and Paul; and granddaughter, Abigail.