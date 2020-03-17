Mary J. Guernsey, 88, Waite Park

August 19, 1931 - March 16, 2020

Mary was born August 19, 1931 to Andrew and Sara Blanch (McLeod) Robeck in Annandale. She married William Guernsey on June 12, 1954 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Minneapolis. She worked as a Claims Adjuster for Prudential Life Insurance. Mary was a member at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waite Park. She enjoyed reading books, solving crossword puzzles, cooking and maintaining her flower gardens. Mary was always devoted to her family.

Mary is survived by her children, Kathryn Guernsey of Plymouth, Elizabeth (Stephen) Ramsey of Minneapolis, Barb Foster of Watkins, David (Ellen) Guernsey of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Kaitlin, Sarah, Sean Ramsey, Michelle Euerle, Alicia Pasanen, Breana, Joshua, Kali Guernsey; great grandchildren, Logan Euerle and Gavin and Dylan Pasanen.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William in 2005; siblings, Beatrice Bobendrier, and Ralph Robeck.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, MN.