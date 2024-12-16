Mary Fruth, 81, St. Augusta

June 5, 1943 - December 15, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2024 at St. Mary Help Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Mary E. Fruth, age 81, who passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2024 at Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins. Reverend Erik Lundgren will officiate. Burial will take place in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at the DANIEL FUNERAL HOME IN ST. CLOUD and one hour prior to services on Friday at the church in St. Augusta.

Mary was born on June 5, 1943 in St. Cloud to William and Helen (Lindt) Rausch. She attended St. Cloud Cathedral High School and graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School. She married Robert Fruth on November 28, 1963 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta. Mary worked as a receptionist at Dr. Pull’s Dental office for many years. She was a member of St. Mary’s Help of Christians Catholic Church and Christian Women in St. Augusta.

Mary enjoyed holidays with family, yard work, spending time outside, and her walks in St. Augusta with her sister.

She is survived by her children, Scott of River Falls, WI, Tim (Melissa) of Hopkins, Mike of St. Cloud, Laura (Todd) Vogel of St. Cloud, Dave (Kelly) of North Branch; ten grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Mike (Rosemary) Rausch of Ramsey; in-laws, Mel Voigt and Cecelia Rausch; and many nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob in 2017; siblings, William (Carol), Barb Voigt, and Patrick.

A Special Thank You to the Staff of Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins and CentraCare Hospice for all the care given to Mary.