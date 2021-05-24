Mary Ellen Jill Farry, 85, Collegeville

April 17, 1936 - May 19, 2021

Mary Ellen Jill Farry, 85, passed away May 19, 2021, with her family by her side in her Collegeville home.

Jill, as she was known, was born to Ernest and Evelyn Anderson on April 17, 1936, in Ames, Iowa. Jill graduated from Ames High School, and earned her Bachelor’s of Science degree at Iowa State. She studied for a year at University College London as a Fulbright Scholar and earned a Master’s degree in Psychology at Fordham University.

While at Fordham, Jill met her future husband Joseph and together they moved to central Minnesota. She held various professional positions at the Veteran’s Administration hospital in Saint Cloud and the St. Cloud Hospital School of Nursing. She spent the majority of her professional life at the College of St. Benedict in Saint Joseph and St. John’s University in Collegeville. There she directed the Liberal Studies and internship programs, advised students in various formal and informal capacities, and directed two Study Abroad programs in London and Ireland.

Jill loved travel more than comfort and learning more than certitude. She believed there could not be faith without doubt. She was assiduous in ensuring that her children and grandchildren inherited her love of all things water-related.

Jill is survived by Joseph, her husband of nearly 60 years; daughter Catherine and spouse Chris Thorn; son John and spouse Brooke Masters; son Michael; grandchildren Molly Farry-Thorn and spouse Sean Wall, Timothy Thorn, Andrew Farry, and Eleanor Farry. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Carol Anderson, Nancy Anderson, and Gwen Farry, BVM, as well as nieces and nephews Susan, Rick, David, Mary Frances, and Kathleen.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother James Robert Anderson, and her twin brother John (Jack) Anderson.

Services will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at St. John the Baptist Parish Center. The family is grateful to the staff at Arise Care, particularly Stacey, the staff at CentraCare Hospice, particularly Stephanie, Nicole, Ashley, and Brenda, and the many neighbors and friends who supported Jill and her family during her illness.