Albany — Mary Ann Pogatschnik, 93, of Albany and formerly of Avon, died Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home in Albany.

Mary Ann was born August 12, 1933, in St. Anna to Theodore and Mary (Fussy) Chock. She married Edwin “Butch” Pogatschnik on September 21, 1954, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna. Mary Ann and Butch owned and operated the Avon Elevator from 1959 to 2007. She was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon and the Christian Women’s Group. She enjoyed sewing, embroidering, gardening, baking Polish coffee cakes, and canning.

She is survived by her children, Bob (Karen), Rick (Sharon), Dan (Sue) and Laurie (Mark) Swenson; brother, Eugene (Connie) Chock; sister, Mary Panek; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild on the way. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Butch; son, John; granddaughter, Anna; great-granddaughter, Grace; and brothers, Richard and Louis.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, September 28, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. Rev. Michael Peterson will officiate, and the burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before services on Monday at the church.

Arrangements are being handled by Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

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