Marvin William Kremers, 73, Avon

February 11, 1952 - April 6, 2025

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Marvin Kremers, age 73, of Avon, will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, MN. Burial will be in the church’s parish cemetery following the service. There will be a visitation from 4:00 PM—8:00 PM on Monday, April 14, 2025, and again one hour before the service on Tuesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 PM, on Monday at the church.

Arrangements are being made by Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes in Holdingford.

Marvin was born on February 11, 1952, in St. Cloud, to Arnold and Edna (Peopping) Kremers. He grew up in the Avon-Holdingford area and graduated from Holdingford High School in 1971. He married Elaine Hartung on May 19, 1973, in St. Joseph. He was a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine (Hartung) Kremers; their children, Paul (Jennifer) Kremers, Holdingford; Russell (Shannon) Kremers, Avon; and Adam (Lindsay) Kremers, St. Stephen. He is also survived by his siblings, Dale, St. Stephen; Renee, St. Cloud; Tom (Cathy), Avon; Kevin (Jodi), Avon; Duane (Jeanne), Holdingford; Cheryl (Paul) Raab, Avon; Joanie (Joe) Raab, Avon; Vickie (Donny) Mugg, Avon; Keith, St. Anna; and Lisa (Duane) Yurczyk.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Edna (Peopping) Kremers, and his infant daughter Rebecca. Brother-in-law, John Raab; mother and father-in-law; Ed and Adeline Hartung. He is also preceded by his nephew, Jason Hartung, and great-nephew, Eddie Michalek.