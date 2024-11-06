Marvin W. Mitchell III, 62, Sartell

December 21, 1961 - November 1, 2024

Marvin Woodrow Mitchell III passed away November 1, 2024, at his home in Sartell of complications due to cancer.

He was born on December 21, 1961, in Grand Rapids, Minnesota to Marvin W. Jr. and Lois Mitchell. Marvin struggled with alcoholism. However, he had many successful years selling aerial photographs of farm sites mainly in Eastern and Central United States. More recently, he had a successful career, earning many accolades and trophies for his work performance with Amazon. He had a social personality and enjoyed spending time with his friends and following politics. He enjoyed following, attending and helping his great-nephew Tanner Zierden’s snowmobiling racing competition.

He is survived by his mother, Lois, siblings Jane Parker (Tom) of Rochester, Minnesota; Susan Brix of Albany, Minnesota; Mary Ellen Peterson (Robert) of Stockholm, Wisconsin, and many nieces and nephews. He had an enduring love for his step-daughter.

Plans for a Memorial Service are pending.