Marvin L. Walberg, 80, Paynesville

July 22, 1942 - June 27, 2023

Memorial gathering to celebrate the life of Marvin L. Walberg, 80, of Paynesville will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 Noon on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville. Marv passed away peacefully, with family by his side, on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the Paynesville Care Center from Lewy Body Dementia. Private burial will take place at Assumption Cemetery, Eden Valley.

Marv was born on July 22, 1942 in French Lake Township to the late Alden and Ruby (Anderson) Walberg. He attended Annandale High School. He married Joan DeMorrett on July 1, 1972 in Annandale. They resided in the Eden Valley-Paynesville area for many years, moving to St. Cloud in 1994. Marv was employed in Carpentry all his life. He built many homes and apartment buildings during his career. He also worked as a union carpenter in the metro area; officially retiring after his wife passed away.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, spearing, playing cards, gardening, cooking, wood working and visiting with friends and family. He especially enjoyed his daily coffee group at Cashwise.

Marv is survived by his daughter, Tammy (Barry) Hoekstra of Paynesville; grandchildren, Casandra (Eddie) Nawrocki of Highland, Indiana, Corbin Hoekstra (fiance Austin Dufner) of Cold Spring, Tyler Hoeksta (Emily Utecht) of Sauk Rapids; great grandchildren, Addison and Clark Nawrocki; brother, Howard (Cheri) of Annandale; and sister-in-law, Annette Walberg.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; and brothers, Roger and Dennis Walberg.

A heartfelt thank you to the amazing staff at Paynesville Care Center for their exceptional care. They became a part of our family.