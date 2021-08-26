Marlys Pekarek, 71, Little Falls

June 20, 1950 - August 22, 2021

Marlys Pekarek, age 71 of Little Falls passed away prayerfully and peacefully with her family at her side on August 22, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Service will be 11:00 AM, Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Maywood Covenant Church, Foley. Rev. John Lassen will officiate and burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Marlys Jane Pekarek was born June 20, 1950 in St. Cloud Minnesota to Benjamin and Hazel (Forschen) Kothman of rural Foley. She married Larry 'Butch' Helmin in 1967 and they had four children. She later married Tom Pekarek in July of 2002 and they resided together in Morrill until Toms passing. Marlys later moved to Little Falls. Marlys was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother (GG). She was caring, strong and independent. She loved the simple things in life and was very much known for her collection of smiley faces. She was a unique inspiration to many. Growing up on the farm instilled in her the love of, "farm", "country" and "nature." Marlys had an amazing green thumb that was evident in her "picture-perfect" plants and flowers. She appreciated the snow, rain and thunderstorms as much as the warm summer sunshine. Marlys found everything to be precious and beautiful in its own way.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Kevin (Cinda) Helmin; daughters: Lisa (Larry) Gapinski; Pamala Doucette: Dori (Keith) Miller; 10 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, sisters and brother: Beverly (Dennis) Cielinski; Earl (Linda) Kothman and Barb (Dennis) Kennedy. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Tom, brother, Bruce Kothman and sisters: Helen (Floyd) Albright; Marilyn Kothman and Sheila Kothman.