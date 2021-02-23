Marlin A. Faber, 77, St. Joseph

January 28, 1944 - February 21, 2021

PRIVATE Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at the St. John the Baptist Parish Center in Collegeville for Marlin A. Faber, age 77, of St. Joseph, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at his home. Reverend Jerome Tupa, OSB will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the St. John the Baptist Parish Cemetery.

PUBLIC Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Marlin was born on January 28, 1944 to Alphonse and Florence (Schmit) Faber in Watkins, Minnesota. He grew up on the family farm and after the death of his mother, Florence, was raised by his father and step-mother, Marcella. He honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1964 until 1969. He was united in marriage to Joyce Kremers on May 30, 1968 at the St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville. Marlin worked for the Minnesota Local Laborers Union 563. He worked in the field from 1965 until 1988 and later as a Business Representative, retiring in 2002 after 50 years of service. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328, the St. Joseph Rod and Gun Club and the Moose Lodge #1400. Marlin was also serving as acting President of the St. Cloud Labor Home.

Marlin was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to go deer and pheasant hunting. He also loved the many fishing trips he took to Canada and Northern Minnesota with his friends and family. After retirement, Marlin and Joyce cherished time traveling with friends. Marlin enjoyed maintaining an immaculate lawn; he took great pride in its’ appearance. He was also meticulous about the care of his equipment and vehicles, a trait he has passed down to his children. Marlin also enjoyed reading and sharing of his time and talents by volunteering for Share the Spirit. He will be remembered for his ability to connect with anyone he came in contact with.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Joyce; children, Glen (Trina), Jody (Darren) Kappes, and Greg (Tracy); grandchildren, Amanda (Zach) Schacherer, Maryssa (Brandon) Weyer, Lauren and Mykaela Kappes, Brittany (Travis) Rahn; great-grandchildren, Joanna and Gracelyn Schacherer, and Olivia Weyer; siblings, Tom (Arlene), Jim (Arlene) and Dorothy (Kaye Westerlund) Schoenborn; sister-in-law, Renee (Tim) Wiltsey; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Marlin is preceded in death by his parents and step-mother; brother, Kenny and sister, Virginette.

A special thank you to the staff of St. Croix Hospice for their loving and compassionate care of Marlin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.

Please visit Marlin’s obituary at www.danielfuneralhome.com for a Live Stream Link of the Funeral Services.